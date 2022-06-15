Bengal bans plastic bags below 75 microns of thickness from July 1

KOLKATA: The state Environment department in its commitment to ban single-use plastic less than 75 micron in all urban local bodies in Bengal from July 1, has decided to award those people who will report against use of such banned plastic through the Paribesh App introduced by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB).



"We are encouraging people to come forward with complaints related to use of plastic less than 75 micron so that immediate interventions can be made. We will keep the identity of the complainant secret and will award him/her," Ratna De Nag, state Environment minister said on Tuesday

In response to a query by Trinamool MLA Apurba Sarkar on the initiatives taken by the state Environment department to ban plastic less than 75 micron, the minister said that WBPCB's app is unique in the sense that all relevant information in connection with air quality, water quality and noise pollution can be accessed through the app. A person from any part of the state can register complaints related to violations of pollution norms through the app.

"There are similar environment apps in a number of states but such a technologically developed app exists only in Bengal," she added.

The minister said that a joint study by the WBPCB and Jadavpur University has pointed out that 1680 metric tonnes of plastic are produced in the state daily while the total amount of solid waste generated daily is 13850 metric tonnes.

There are 191 plastic industries in the state and 126 units associated with plastic recycling.

Two manufacturing units of plastic granules have been directed not to supply the same to those plastic industries that manufacture plastic less than 75 micron.

The WBPCB has advertised in all leading dailies informing in detail the various articles of plastics that will be coming under the purview of the ban.

State Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said that fines will be imposed from July 1 on both buyers and sellers who will be found using single-use plastic.

"We will be keeping watch within the urban local bodies while the Environment department will keep an eye on the industries so that they abstain from manufacture of single use plastic," Hakim added.

The WBPCB is also laying emphasis on campaigning involving school children, local clubs, NCC, scouts, opinion makers and voluntary organizations to discourage the use of single use plastic.