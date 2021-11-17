Bengal bags two more SKOCH awards

Kolkata: Bengal bagged two more SKOCH awards on Tuesday within two days of three departments bagging the the same.



The Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has bagged SKOCH Gold award in the municipal governance section for Covid management.

Krishna Chakraborty, Chairperson, Board of Administrator of BMC thanked the staff and officials of the civic body for achieving the milestone. "This award is the outcome of the joint effort by our staff and officials," she said.

Since Covid pandemic had started, BMC authority had taken several measures like sanitizing the market places daily, imposing lockdown locally to break the chain of the infection, monitoring the Covid infected patients who were staying in isolation at their homes and clearing the bio medical waste on time.

Around a month ago the details of the work was submitted before the authority.

After scrutiny a four member jury board heard the BMC officials following which voting was allowed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) has also bagged the Gold SKOCH award for the Vision 2025. In the scheme already announced by the SBSTC, it has been decided that within the year 2025, the sale of tickets and all transactions will be done digitally. Also a bus terminus with amenities of an international bus terminus will be set up.

SBSTC has been awarded for their concept to transform the system.