Bengal bags three awards in National Skills Competition

kolkata: Two out of seven participants in the National Skills Competition from Bengal will take part in the World Skills Competition, which is scheduled to take place at Shanghai in China during October this year.



The national-level contest was organised in Delhi between January 6 and January 10 where three from Bengal won gold, silver and bronze.

However, the gold winner would participate in the World Skills Competition while the silver winner is going to be an alternate contestant.

The seven participants from Bengal at the National Skills Competition were selected from the regional meet who were selected from the competition organised at the state level.

Among the seven, five participants had won gold medals and two secured silver medals.

The gold medal winners are Krishnapada Maity (painting and decorating), Tuhin Kumar Bhowmick (cooking), Tanmoy Das (automobile technology), Shubhajit Daw (3D digital game art) and Suman Paul (jewellery).

Bishal Sardar (hairdressing) and Amit Dhara (jewellery) secured silver medals.

Winners of the gold medals also got Rs 21,000 each as prize money and silver medal winners got Rs 11,000 each as prize money in the regional level.

At the national level of the Skills Competition, Maity won gold, Daw won Silver and Paul won bronze.