Bengal bags SKOCH awards for 4 'ease of doing business' projects

KOLKATA: After achieving immense success in the implementation of the second level of e-governance, the Mamata Banerjee government has bagged the prestigious SKOCH award for four Ease of Doing Business initiatives, including 'Silpa Sathi-Single Window System' and 'e-Nathikaran.'



The two other schemes for which the state government has received the SKOCH awards are the online system for 'Auto-renewal of certificate of enlistment (urban)' and 'Online system for issuance of trade license (rural).'

Expressing her gratitude to all who were involved in the implementation of the schemes, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Delighted to announce that under Ease of Doing Business initiative, GoWB schemes including Silpasathi, e-Nathikaran, online system for auto-renewal of certificate of enlistment (urban) & online system for issuance of trade license (rural) have won the esteemed SKOCH Awards."

She further maintained: "I congratulate everyone involved for their tireless efforts. The GoWB shall continue to ensure that the ease of doing business in West Bengal is one of the foremost in the country."

The Bengal government was among the leading states in the implementation of 100 per cent e-governance. Subsequently, it has moved towards the second level of e-governance that is different value-added services ensuring ease of doing business. The online-based "Silpa Sathi" facilitates single-window support to investors intending to start a business or operate one in the state.

Even SWAS (Service With A Smile) mobile app-based help desk and query handling system was also introduced to help entrepreneurs to address queries related to statutory clearances and incentives. It acts as a digital gateway for entrepreneurs to get a resolution to their queries. Similarly, e-Nathikaran is the online platform of the Directorate of Registration and Stamp Duty that works under the aegis of the state Finance (Revenue) department that facilitates registrations of property in virtual mode.

It needs mention that this comes at the time when the state government has taken up the crucial move to go for a major up-gradation of the state's Integrated Finance Management System (IFMS) by making the system more convenient that will ensure effective outcomes in comparatively lesser time. The web-based IFMS was introduced in 2014 for better administrative, fiscal and budgetary control over the receipts and expenditures of the state.