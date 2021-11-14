Bengal bags SKOCH award in Tourism, CM congratulates

Kolkata: Bengal's Tourism Department received the SKOCH GOLD award for transformational performance during the pandemic.



Congratulating all officials and members for the achievement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Happy to share that the Tourism Department of GoWB has received the esteemed SKOCH GOLD award for transformational performance during #COVID19! Congratulations to all officials and members for your hard work and dedication. Let us keep aiming higher!"

Efforts of the state Tourism department led to the achievement of the highest number of user engagement and views among all states in the country during the 2020-21 financial year.