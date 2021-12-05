Bengal bags award for most improved big state in governance

Kolkata: The Bengal government has won the 'State of the States Award' for the most improved big state in governance from a leading media group. The achievement came to light after All India Trinamool Congress tweeted the news on its official Twitter handle: "MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT! Under @MamataOfficial 's leadership, West Bengal has won @IndiaToday #StateOfTheStatesAward for the most improved big state in governance. The digitisation of services and revolutionary schemes have transformed Bengal. We are proud of this recognition!," read the tweet.



"It is a matter of great honour, privilege and pride for the entire state and administration with Bengal being able to come to this position. It has been possible due to the dynamic leadership of our honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who for the last ten years since 2011 has been spearheading the governance of the state," said state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in a video shared by the media group on its Twitter page.