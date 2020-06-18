Bengal attains more than 50% recovery rate

Kolkata: The number of recovered patients in a single day has once again crossed 500-mark on Wednesday as Bengal has attained more than 50 per cent recovery rate.



This has become a major achievement by the doctors, nurses and health workers in the state so far. As many as 505 Covid affected patients have recovered and been discharged from various health facilities in the state in the past 24 hours. The total number of patients being discharged from the hospitals has gone up to 6,533. Bengal on Tuesday recorded 534 cured patients from across the state.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up significantly in the past few days. The state on Sunday saw 518 COVID affected patients being recovered and released.

The state has seen 391 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours and the total number of positive patients across the state has therefore gone up to 12,300 so far. The total death toll has gone up to 506 so far in the state out of which 11 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours. The health department conducted 9,222 sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of sample tests done so far across the state to 3,60,976 till Wednesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested has gone up to 3.41 per cent. It has also seen a rise as the percentage stood at 3.39 per cent on Tuesday.

There are 77 COVID dedicated hospitals set up in the state so far. Around 69 testing labs have been created across the state to accelerate the process of swab testing.

There are currently 11,434 people in government quarantine centers in the state. Around 84,910 people have been released from the government quarantine centers so far.

Around 1,48,209 people are currently in home quarantine. The total number of people released from home quarantine is 1,33,728.