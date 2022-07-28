Bengal Assembly Speaker meets Guv, says it was a courtesy call
KOLKATA: Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday said he met Governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan and held discussions about bills that are pending approval.
Describing the 40-minute meeting as a courtesy call, Banerjee said that they
talked about a number of issues, including matters of the state Assembly.
"We discussed the issue of pending bills, he (governor) gave assurance that he will do as much as possible during his tenure to clear these," the speaker said.
It may be mentioned that the Bill appointing the Chief Minister to become the Chancellor of several state-run universities replacing the Governor is yet to get the Governor's assent.
Dhankhar, who resigned from the post of governor following his nomination by the NDA for vice-presidential polls, had returned the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to the state government for reconsideration.
Ganesan, also the Governor of Manipur, was given additional charge of Bengal following Dhankhar's resignation.
