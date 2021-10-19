Bengal asks dist admins to be on alert against attempt to foment trouble

Kolkata: In view of the recent incidents of "vandalism and arson on Hindu temples and Durga Puja pandals" in Bangladesh, the Bengal government has directed authorities of all districts — particularly those bordering the neighbouring country — to intensify vigil to avert any untoward incident and thwart any attempt made to create tension in the state amid the ongoing idol immersion ceremonies and observance of Fateha-e-Yazdaham.



The Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence Branch) issued an alert notice requesting all concerned officers to "sensitize their officers and keep sharp vigil to avoid any untoward incident".

The letter containing the "alert message" has been sent to Superintendents of Police of all districts, all Commissioners of Police, additional CP of the Special Branch, all Superintendents of Railway Police, Additional Director General of Police (Law and order) and Director General of Police (Railways).

It has been stated in the alert message that "inputs further received reveals that some incidents of vandalism and arson of Hindu temples, Durga Puja pandals" have reportedly taken place in Noakhali and Chittagong district in Bangladesh. "ISKCON temple at Noakhali has also been vandalized. Since October 13 the social media platforms have been flooded with posts of vandalism of Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh. Centering these issues, bordering districts of Indo-Bangladesh have become hyper sensitive… It is pertinent to mention that immersion of the idols of Goddess Durga in West Bengal has already started that will continue till Monday," the message further reads. Bengal shares a 2,217 km border with Bangladesh.

The police at the same time are keeping a close vigil on social media to check the spread of fake information. The cops have cautioned that strict action would be taken in case anyone is found spreading fake information with a motive to create unrest in the state.