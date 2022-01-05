Bengal allows direct flights from Delhi & Mumbai thrice a week

Kolkata: The state government has restricted flights from Delhi and Mumbai to thrice a week in the airports in Bengal with effect from January 5 in view of the current Covid pandemic situation.



Bengal Additional Chief Secretary Home & Hill Affairs BP Gopalika wrote a letter to Rajiv Bansal, the Civil Aviation Secretary informing him that incoming domestic flights from Delhi and Mumbai will be allowed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The letter requested the Civil Aviation ministry to inform all airlines of the decision.

On January 2, the state government had communicated that flights from Mumbai and Delhi will operate two days a week from January 5 — on Mondays and Fridays.

There are already restrictions in place for flights to Bengal from Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

Flights from these cities can arrive thrice a week. Earlier, the state government had stopped direct flights from the UK to Kolkata.