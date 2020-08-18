Bengal allows common gradation list for gender-neutral promotions in police force

Kolkata: Acknowledging their efforts in the current battle against COVID-19 and also in order to boost the morale of the forces, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced September 1 as "Police Divas" in the state.



At the same time, Banerjee announced a series of steps that her government has taken for the well being of policemen and their family members, including the state Cabinet's nod to allow the preparation of a common gradation list for promotion of both men and women personnel. It will enhance the promotional avenue of women police personnel and also help to increase the social sensitivity of the police.

While explaining the need of bringing uniformity in the provisions of giving promotion, Banerjee stated that the strength of women Constables, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors were 20 percent, 8.65 percent, 9.84 percent and 3.75 percent respectively till January. Since there was a separate cadre for women police, there was no uniformity in terms of their promotions. Despite joining the force at the same time, some used to get promotions while others had to continue in junior posts. This step is going to make it more gender-neutral.

Banerjee on Monday also announced reconstructing the Police Welfare Board for both the Kolkata and West Bengal Police. It was first set up in 2012 that worked as per its capacity. Now, the reconstruction will help better coordination between the board members and all levels of the rank and file. There will be committees in districts as well with all the required infrastructure to function smoothly.

Appreciating the role of police at the time of COVID-19, Banerjee said: "Eighteen policemen died after getting infected with the disease while performing their duties. Many are getting infected with COVID-19 while tackling the law and order situation when some are coming out on the roads to create chaos when it is clearly stated in the lockdown circular of the Government of India that political and religious gatherings are not permitted. But there is a section of the people who criticise them just for one or two stray incidents in such a big state with a 10 crore population."

Without naming BJP, she said: "They must look at their own states to know what is taking place in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. If you compare, I feel the police in Bengal are the best. So, to express our gratitude, September 1 will be observed as Police Divas that will also bring them closer to the masses." She further added that Students' Day will also be observed for which the announcement will be made later.

Banerjee also announced providing free-of-cost ration to transgenders till June 2021. Initially, they would be getting ration against "valid slips" but later rations cards will be issued. Steps have also been taken to provide ration to sex workers in the wake of the outbreak.