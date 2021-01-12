Bengal aims to set up at least 7K vaccination booths

Kolkata: State Health department aims to set up as many as 7,000 booths across the state to conduct more vaccinations on a daily basis thereby covering the majority of the people of Bengal in a shorter period of time.



Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the video conference with the PM on Monday pointed out that around 4,000 vaccine administration session sites have already been identified for the phase-I Covid vaccination. Health department sources said that there has been a constant effort to increase the number of booths. Each site would have more than one vaccination booth.

The Health department has already taken various initiatives on an emergency basis to smoothly conduct vaccination programmes expected to kick-start in the state later this week.

Sources in the health department said that over 1,900 cold chain points would be set up across the state where

millions of people would be vaccinated.

Around 941 cold chain points have already been inspected and upgraded.

Vaccines would be preserved at these cold chain points at a temperature of anything between 2 and 8 degree Celsius. The State government is keen on setting up more cold chain centers in the far off districts. If the infrastructure for preservation of vaccines is adequately placed in the rural areas, the vaccination programme would be more effective, sources said.

"We have a target of setting up two to four vaccination booths in each cold chain point throughout the state. At each point, around 100 people would be vaccinated on a daily basis. The cold chain points and vaccination booths will be erected in phased manner. State government has already prepared a list of 6 lakh health workers out of which 5.8 lakh have already enrolled for receiving vaccination," a senior health department official said.

It was learnt that the drive will be carried out in the vaccination booths from 10 am to 5 pm every day after the doses of vaccines arrive in the state. State health department a few days ago sought around 6.5 lakh doses of vaccine from the Centre. Over 10 lakh doses of vaccines may arrive in the state in the first phase.

It may be mentioned here that the State government has already taken initiatives to vaccinate all the front line workers including those in PWD department, various civic bodies, DM offices, various other government departments will be vaccinated in the first phase besides the health professionals.

The lists of health workers have already been prepared by the health department while the lists of other front line workers are underway.

Those who are above the age of 50 and the people who have comorbidity issues would receive the vaccine in the second phase. According to a rough estimate the number of health workers, front line Covid warriors, people in various government departments who are more exposed, elderly and comorbid citizens may account for 10

per cent of the total population of Bengal.