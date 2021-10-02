Bengal administers over 6L doses in past 24 hours

kolkata: State has administered 6,04,198 doses on Friday and the cumulative doses administered in Bengal so far reached 5,83,84,337.



On Thursday, around 5 lakh doses were administered across the state.

The state has already administered over 1.67 crore second doses so far.

Over 4.12 crore first doses have been administered in the state so far.

The Health department had put in place adequate infrastructure to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive in Bengal but the state had to depend upon the steady supply of doses from the Centre.

It may be mentioned here that state Health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year.

The vaccination drive has gained significant momentum from August as the Health department had received more than 1 crore doses last month. Health department has set up adequate infrastructure to conduct more vaccinations daily but it totally depends on the supply of doses.

Around 2,995 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) have so far been set up in the state and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the stste stands at 4,609 till Friday.