Bengal administers over 4.5 L doses for 3 days in a row

kolkata: Bengal has successfully administered over 4.5 lakh doses for three consecutive days till Wednesday and the total number of doses administered so far reached to 3,76,30,872. Around 4.5



lakh doses were applied on Wednesday. On Monday around 5.2 lakh doses were administered.

Single-day Covid infection further jumped on Wednesday as the figure rose up to 708 from what remained at 613 on Tuesday. Single day Covid fatality however dropped to 10 on Wednesday from 12 on Tuesday.

The recovery rate reached 98.21 per cent with fatality rate being restricted within 1.19 for nearly 3 weeks. The infection rate in some pockets has been a cause of concern for the health department. The positivity rate remained at 1.66 per cent on Wednesday.

Number of daily caseload still remains higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling. According to the health

bulletin on Tuesday, around 89 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 89. Darjeeling has seen 54 new cases, South 24-Parganas 49 and Hooghly 43. Coochbehar has reported 22 new cases, Howrah 57, Nadia 42.

Around 18,393 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,44,817 out of which around 15,17,239 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far. As many as 730 people were discharged from different hospitals on Wednesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.05.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,67,73,319 Covid sample tests out of which around 42,764 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen no Covid deaths for two consecutive days while North 24 Parganas has seen 2 deaths, South 24-Parganas has 1, East Burdwan 1, West Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1, Nadia 2, North Dinajpur 1 and Kalimpong 1. Around 7,971 people are currently in home isolation. Around 136 Covid testing labs have been set up. RT-PCR and antigen test ratio remains at 48:52. Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been still functional in the state.