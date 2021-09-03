Bengal administers more than three crore first doses so far

kolkata: Bengal has achieved another milestone of administering more than 3 crore first doses till Thursday.



The state administered 5,75,886 doses across Bengal on Thursday and the number of cumulative doses administered so far in the state reached 4,21,97,811. Bengal on Thursday witnessed 695 fresh Covid cases taking the total number of infected people to 15,49,978 so far. Out of this, around 15,22,772 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Fresh Covid cases on Wednesday stood at 679.

The number of single day fatality has gone up to 13 on Thursday from 12 on Wednesday. The fatality rate however stands at 1.19 percent for nearly 4 weeks.

The Covid recovery rate on Thursday stands at 98.24 percent. Around 18,472 people have so far died in Bengal due to Covid.

As many as 749 people were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.10. The positivity rate dropped to 1.73 on Thursday from 1.78 percent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, state health department has alerted all medical colleges and district hospitals as the number of swine flu cases are on the rise. The medical colleges and the district hospitals have been directed to open an isolation ward for accommodating the suspected swine flu patients. City hospitals have seen a rise in swine flu cases recently. No general patients would be kept at these isolation wards.

Around 102 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 122. Darjeeling has seen 41 new cases, South 24-Parganas 39 and Hooghly 47 and Howrah 54. Bengal has so far carried out 1,70,79,421 Covid sample tests out of which around 40,270 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have seen 1 and 3 deaths respectively on Thursday. Howrah, South Dinajpur and Darjeeling each have seen 1 death. Nadia has registered 5 deaths on Thursday.

Health department has so far addressed 21,44,011 general queries so far out of which 2,437 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,68,481 people so far out of which 1,2655were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 505 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,23,175 till Thursday.