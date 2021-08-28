Bengal administers more than 5.31 L vaccine doses on Friday

Kolkata: Bengal has administered over 5.31 lakh doses of Covid vaccinne across the state on Friday.



This is for the second time state has achieved 5 lakh daily milestone.

As many as 3,86,02,798 doses have been cumulatively administered in Bengal so far. State had contacted more than 4 lakh doses six times so far.

Incidentally, state on Monday achieved more than 5 lakh daily vaccination mark. Bengal on last Monday had achieved another milestone of completing the administration of 1 crore of second doses on Monday. Around 5,31,777 doses were administered in the state on Friday. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 1,12,42,886 doses have been administered so far till Friday.

Despite the challenges posed by the inadequate supply of Covid vaccine by the Centre, the state health department has successfully achieved these milestones.

Health department has the capacity to perform more than 7 lakh daily doses but inadequate supply of vaccinne by the Centre.

The health department has been able to utilize each vial without any wastage.

Despite the slowdown in the second dose vaccination in August, the state managed to vaccinate the highest number of people compared to many other states.

State has given enough stress on the vaccination drive keeping in mind an anticipatory third wave of Covid. Health department has been trying to complete as much vaccination as possible before October.

Some health experts apprehend that third wave of Covid may reach it's peak during October and November.