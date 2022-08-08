Bengal administers more than 1 cr booster doses so far; records 639 cases in past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Bengal has so far administered over 1, 03, 65, 514 booster doses while 7, 28, 97, 196 people have been given first doses and 6, 44, 32, 482 have been given second doses till now.



The single-day positive Covid cases in the state slipped further to 639 on Sunday while the figure stood at 738 on Saturday. The positivity rate stood at 5.34 per cent. The state registered two deaths in the last 24 hours, for the first time in a while. In between the months of July and August, the daily death count on some days had risen to seven as well. Last time the everyday death figure had gone down to two was on July 7. While on July 4, no deaths were recorded. The total death till now is 21, 395.The daily figure stood at 783 on Friday while on Thursday the cases stood at 775. On Wednesday, the cases stood at 911. The total active cases in the state as on Sunday are 7847 and the recovery rate in the state stands at 98.61 per cent.

Around 1, 121 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. State so far has registered 20, 99, 056 positive cases out of which 20, 69, 814 have recovered. Currently, 219 people are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 7, 628 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.02 per cent.