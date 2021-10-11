Bengal administered over 6.43 crore doses so far

KOLKATA: Bengal has administered 2,06,494 doses on Sunday taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal taking to 6,43,96,276.



On Saturday, around 13.5 lakh doses were administered across the state.

State has so far administered over 1.79 crore second doses so far till Sunday.

Over 4.62 crore first doses have been administered in Bengal so far. State Health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year.

State Health department has opened a control room for Durga puja at Swasthya Bhawan which will remain operational from 10 am to 5 pm every day.

The control room number is 033-2333 0197/0599.

State has vaccinated over 13 lakh people in a single day on a number of occasions.

The Health department had put in place adequate infrastructure to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive in Bengal.

Around 5,538 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) were functional the state and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the stste stands at 4,739 till Sunday.

State has seen a significant rise in the number of daily vaccination from August.

The supply of doses went up after the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to the national capital couple of months ago.