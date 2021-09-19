Bengal achieves rare feat of administering 5 cr vax doses

Kolkata: Bengal on Saturday achieved another milestone of administering 5 crore doses of Covid vaccine, says a press statement issued by the state Health department.



The state is also set to achieve the highest single-day vaccination by crossing the 13-lakh mark on Saturday as it already crossed 12.17 lakh doses till the evening. On August 31, Bengal had conducted 12,95,438 doses. Cumulative doses administered so far in the state stands at 5,05,59,176 as of Saturday.

According to the Health department, the state reached the 5 crore mark from 4 crore only in 18 days. Bengal took 105 days to complete the administration of the first 1 crore doses. The vaccination drive began in the state on January 16. As it progressed, the Health department successfully managed to reduce the overall span of days to complete 1 crore doses. As per the Health department data, Bengal reached up to 2 crore doses from 1 crore in 54 days while the 2-3 crore figure was attained in 40 days and 3-4 crore in 29 days. This time around, the state has taken a minimum span of 18 days to touch the 5-crore mark. The state Health department has gradually accelerated the vaccination drive that had initially suffered a jolt due to the inadequate supply of shots from the Centre.

Around 3.59 crore people have received the first dose in Bengal while over 1.46 crore got the second jab. At least one dose has been administered to 50 percent eligible population, a Health official said.

Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a virtual meeting with state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam to discuss various Covid-related issues.

Bengal had earlier crossed 7 lakh daily vaccinations as well. As many as 2,753 Common Vaccination Centres (CVC) have been operational throughout the state.

Around 4,240 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.

With 35,662 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's overall infection tally has increased to 3,34,17,390, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,44,529, with 281 more fatalities being recorded, it said.