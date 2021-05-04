'Bengal a land of peace, refrain from violence'

KOLKATA: Stating that Bengal is a land of peace, harmony and culture, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee urged supporters of all political parties not to get involved in any post-poll violence and to stand by the side of people during the ongoing pandemic.



"Bengal is a land of peace, harmony and culture. We have witnessed how BJP and CAPF unleashed atrocities during the election. Despite so much of high-handedness, I will urge all not to get involved in any sort of violent activities," she said, while addressing the media at her Kalighat residence party office.

She said it was the time to stand beside people to help overcome the odds faced due to the pandemic. "So, if needed lodge a complaint with the police and they must look into the law and order situation. The police are still under the Election Commission till the swearing-in ceremony takes place," Banerjee said, alleging that a section of police personnel worked under the influence of the BJP during the polls.

"They (some policemen) might have worked for BJP considering it to be correct. But I had requested them to perform Rajdharma instead of being biased," she said, adding it was BJP that unleashed terror and attacked her party workers at certain parts of the state.

"Just see what is happening even after TMC's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. They (BJP) cannot give up inflicting atrocities upon people. One of our party workers was killed in Burdwan. They are torturing people in Cooch Behar. We all are well-aware about the role of the Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar. However, I am not vindictive," Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted: "Perturbed and worried at several reports of violence, arson and killings from various parts of State. Party offices, houses & shops being attacked. Situation alarming. Prompt action called for @HomeBengal @WBPolice @CPKolkata. Have conferred @MamataOfficial for urgent action."

"Sad also to gather that nine persons have lost their lives and many injured in post poll political violence," he further tweeted, followed by a meeting with DGP P Nirajnayan and CP of Kolkata Police Soumen Mitra over the issue.