Bengal 3rd in terms of vaccinations per session

Kolkata: Bengal ranked third in the country in terms of the number of vaccinations conducted per session and it is likely to improve further once the portal issues are resolved, said a senior health official on Saturday.

Covid vaccination was successfully conducted on Saturday, the 11th day of the inoculation drive at 367 sites across the state. Around 20,767 people were vaccinated on Saturday against the target of 36,700 (57 per cent). The portal issue has not yet been resolved, a senior health official said. Only four AEFI cases were reported on Saturday. Most complained of pain in the injection site, dizziness, vertigo, nausea etc. None of them required admission. Cumulatively, 2,42,574 persons have been vaccinated on 11th day i.e. 71 per cent out of the target of 3,40,972.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Saturday registered 310 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, a little higher than the figure recorded on Friday. The number of total infected cases has gone up to 5,69,769 so far out of which 5,53,934 patients have recovered. Around 341 patients were released in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 97.22 per cent on Saturday.

Around 26,107 samples were tested in a single day taking the total tally to 79,70,808 till Saturday. Nine people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,155.

Kolkata saw two deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas registered three deaths in a single day.