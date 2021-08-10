Bengal 2nd best on fully vaccinated list

Kolkata: Bengal has been able to completely vaccinate over 90 lakh people, which is the second-highest in the country after Maharashtra. Among the fully vaccinated in Bengal, over 13 lakh are in Kolkata.

The state has been able to completely vaccinate more people than other large states as it pushed to clear the second-dose backlog in May and July despite the slowdown in the second dose vaccination in August.

The slowdown has been largely evident since July 19, when those who were being given the first dose outnumbered the second-dose recipients. According to reports, till July 19, Bengal had been administering more second shots than first doses. These numbers peaked on July 17 when 2.2 lakh people were given the second dose while 1.6 lakh people received their first doses.