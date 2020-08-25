Benefits should reach people at grassroot level, directs CM

Kolkata: Besides continuing the fight to check the spread of Covid, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday has set benefits of all development projects and schemes reaching to the people in the grassroot level is the first priority of her government with all departments working with proper inter-departmental coordination.



Giving a series of directions for fast implementation of projects that witnessed a sloth due to the fight against Covid in the past five months, Banerjee said: "The works of schemes including Kanyashree, Yubashree and Sabujsathi could not be implemented properly as the first priority was to save people from Covid. Now all departments have to work with better coordination to ensure implementation of social schemes besides fighting against Covid. Our first priority is to ensure that people at the grassroot level can reap timely benefits of all projects." She also directed the convergence policy for implementation of different

projects.

Besides directing to complete the distribution of Amphan relief at the earliest, Banerjee announced that the usual benefits distribution in every district will start from Wednesday in which 2.54 lakh, 3.92 lakh, 69892 and 98025 people will get benefitted in Hooghly, South 24-Parganas, Howrah and North 24-Parganas respectively.

She directed all the remaining districts to attend the virtual review meeting on Tuesday.

While speaking about redressal of grievances submitted to Chief Minister's Office, she said that Panchayat department is yet to resolve 57.77 percent of the same. In districts, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas have resolved 95.28, 95.27, 93.20 and 93.96 per cent grievances.

While speaking about the law and order situation, Banerjee directed Baruipur SP Rashid Munir Khan to take proper care of sensitive areas including Bhangar, Canning and Baruipur. "Are you not giving sufficient time? Some incidents would have been averted if you had intervened properly," Banerjee said.

She criticised HRBC for seeking Rs 200 crore from the state when asked to repair a road despite it collecting toll. In the same breath, she has directed concerned departments to repair all roads under the scheme of Banglar Sadak Yojana before Puja. Referring to an incident of damage of a bridge in north Bengal, she directed to check plying of heavy vehicles on roads and bridges that cause damage to the same.

Banerjee has praised the implementation of MGNREGA scheme under which 31,000 migrant workers were benefitted only in North 24-Parganas.

She raised her concern over the Covid situation in North 24-Parganas and in other congested areas and also directed all to create awareness on dengue. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha will also be writing to all central agencies to ensure proper cleaning of their premises.

She directed to take up Matshajibi Credit Card scheme besides television shows to help fishermen when Kisan Credit Card is not being given to most of them. Joy Bangla scheme benefit for the month of October and November will also be released before Puja.