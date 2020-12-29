Benefits of Swasthya Sathi much superior than Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme, says Hakim

Kolkata: Urging the people to avail the benefits of Swasthya Sathi scheme through the Duare Sarkar camps Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said that its benefits are far more superior in comparison to Ayushman Bharat scheme of the central government.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (without taking his name) Hakim said: "The man with white beard keeps on blaming the state for not opting for Ayushman Bharat. We have started Swasthya Sathi scheme much earlier and now every single people will be covered in it. The Ayushman Bharat scheme is limited to a section of people moreover, the hospitals that are covered under it are mainly state-run hospitals in different Indian states. Here, treatment at government hospitals are free. A Swasthya Sathi card holder will have the benefits of treatment at majority of the private hospitals in the state with the government providing a coverage of 5 lakhs for a family in a year."

Hakim while addressing a programme to mark the renovation and beautification of a pond at Surya Sen Colony in Alipore at ward 74 on Monday appealed to the people to vote for all round development that has taken place under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

"The pond spread across 4 bigha had been in deplorable condition for many years due to lack of maintenance. It will be renovated and a pathway will be created," said Deblina Biswas, coordinator of ward 74.