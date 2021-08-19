Belur Math: -ve report or vax certificate must for visitors

KOLKATA: As the Belur Math reopened with restricted timings for the devotees on Wednesday, it had been made mandatory for the visitors to carry either certificates of two doses of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR report, conducted within 72 hours of visit.



About 250 visitors went to Belur Math on Wednesday. The Math remained open from 8am to 11.30am and 4pm to 5.30pm. The visitors were checked with thermal guns at the entrance. They had to maintain all Covid protocols on the Math premises.

They also had to carry an identity proof in the form of either a PAN card, EPIC card, Aadhaar card or driving license. They could go to the Sri Ramakrishna temple along with those of Ma Sarada, Swami Vivekananda and Bramhananda. They were not allowed to go to the ghats. The visitors could not offer 'pranams' to president and vice-president maharajs. They were not served with the afternoon 'prasad' as well.