Belur Math to stay open on July 24

KOLKATA: Belur Math will be kept open for a day on July 24 to celebrate Guru Purnima.

The math will be kept open from 7.30am to 11am and 4pm to 5.30pm. The math has remained closed since April 22. The visitors will have to follow the Covid protocols.

The devotees will be allowed to visit Sri Ramakrishna temple along with those of Ma Sarada, Swamiji and Swami Bramhananda. However, the devotees will not be allowed to offer their 'pranams' to president Maharaj and vice-president Maharaj. They can see the puja and listen to the message of the senior monks on the Youtube channel.

Mayer Bari in Bagbazar will reopen from July 16.