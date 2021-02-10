Belur Math to reopen today

KOLKATA: Belur Math will reopen from Wednesday after a gap of five months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The timings of the Math will be from 8.30am to 11 am and 3.30pm to 5.15pm. The devotees will have to wear masks and follow the COVID-19 protocol.



The facility to enjoy prasad at the Math at noon will not be available. The devotees will have to maintain physical distancing. The temples will be sanitised everyday. The devotees will not be allowed to meet president Maharaj and Vice-President Maharaj to offer pranam.

The Math was initially closed on March 24 after the nationwide lockdown was announced. Again, it was reopened on June 15 after a gap of 82 days but had to be closed again on August 2. The devotees were not allowed to visit the Math during Durga Puja, Kali Puja, the birth anniversaries of Sri Ma Sarada and Swami Vivekananda. However, elaborate arrangements were made to watch the puja on television and digital platforms.