Belur Math to remain shut on July 23 and 25

Kolkata: Belur Math premises will remain closed for devotees on July 23 and 25, according to a press release issued by the Ramakrishna math and Mission authorities.



The state government has issued statewide lockdown on July 23 and 25 and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested

people not to go out of their homes unless it is absolutely

necessary. The Belur Math had remained closed from March 25 after the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Four display boards have been put up on GT Road, main entrance, infront of old headquarters office and ferry ghat containing the dos and don'ts to be followed by the visitors.

After the Math reopened the visitors were not allowed to see President and Vice President Maharaj. All the temples were sanitised twice a day by Sodium Hypo Chloride solution.