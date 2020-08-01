Belur Math to remain shut from today

Kolkata: Belur Math will remain closed to visitors for an indefinite period till further order from August 2.

Swami Suviranandaji, the general secretary, Ramakrishna Math and Mission said: "Belur Math will remain

closed for devotees and visitors from August 2 until further order for reasons more than one."

Belur Math had reopened to the devotees for four hours, two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening on June 15 after 82 days on June 15 due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The devotees were not allowed without masks and had to sanitise their hands by using foot sanitisers. They had been thermal screened and those having body temperature above 99 degree Fahrenheit were not allowed entry.

The visitors had been barred from offering pranam to the President and VicePresident Maharaj.

The Ramakrishna Math and Mission authorities have already decided to hold the Durga puja without the presence of the devotees.

The image will be worshipped on the

main temple following the tradition.