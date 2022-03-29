Belur Math to offer 'prasad' to visitors from April 15

kolkata: The visitors will get prasad at Belur Math from April 15.



The prasad will be available at 11.30 am every day as usual like the pre-Covid days. The visitors will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

Hundreds of devotees from across the country come to Belur Math to have prasad.

The Math authorities had stopped offering prasad after nation-wide lockdown was declared on march 24, 2020. Math had remained opened for the stipulated hours.

The visitors have not been allowed inside the Math premises during the Durga Puja for two years.

Also, they could not attend the birth anniversaries of Sri Ramakrishna, Ma Sarada and Swamiji during this period. However, the special Pujas were seen in the social media.

Ramakrishna Math and Mission have lost many monks during the pandemic, including one of its vice-presidents.