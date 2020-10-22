Belur Math to live-stream Puja

Kolkata: The Durga Puja at Belur Math will be telecast on line this year.



The devotees can log on to www.belurmath.org or belurmath.tv to watch the Puja. This is for the first time in the history of the Durga Puja at Belur math which was introduced by Swami Vivekananda in 1901, 119 years ago that the devotees will not be allowed inside the Math campus in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swami Jnanavratanandaji said the devotees will be able to see details of the Puja on line. On October 23, Saptami will be celebrated with the Puja beginning at 5.40 am. On October 24, Mahashtami, Sandhi Puja and Kumari Puja will be held.The Puja begins at 5.40 am, Sandhi Puja starts at 6.35 am to 7.23 am and Kumari Puja at 9 am. On October 25, Mahanavami puja begins at 5.40am. The Puja is being held at the Sri Ramakrishna temple. All the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed. Fifteen monks including President, vice-president and general secretary maharaj will be present at the temple during the Puja.

Lakhs of people visit the Belur Math during the Durga Puja from Kolkata and far off places. Many come from other states and countries to see the Kumari Puja. In the past 119 years, the Durga Puja was held both in idols and ghot depending on the situation. From 1902 to 1911 it was held on ghot. Again, from 1940 to 43 it was held on ghot due to World War II and famine.