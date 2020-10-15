Belur Math bars entry of devotees during Kali Puja

Kolkata: The devotees will not be allowed to attend the Kali Puja at Belur Math like Durga Puja in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This is for the first time in the 119 year history of Durga Puja at Belur Math when the devotees will not be allowed to enter the Math premises.

The Puja was started by Swami Vivekananda in 1901. During this long period the Puja was held both in idols and ghot depending on the situation. From 1902 to 1911 it was held on ghot. Again, from 1940 to 43 it was held on ghot due to World War II and famine.

This year will be held at the Ramakrishna temple. The kumari puja will be held as usual. No volunteer will be allowed inside the temple. The devotees can watch it on the social media.

The devotees will not be allowed inside the Math premises during the Kali Puja.

Usually 5 to 7 lakh people visit the Belur math during the Durga puja. The devotees have understood the ground reality and have supported the decision of the Math authorities.

It may be mentioned that the Math authorities have stopped the age old convention of holding fireworks during the public celebration held on the following Sunday after the observance of Sri Ramakrishna's birthday in view of environmental pollution. However, none has taken any lesson from this and fire crackers and fireworks continued to be held as usual both in Kolkata and districts.