Beliaghata infant murder: Police to take help of psychiatrists

Kolkata: The police will take psychiatric opinion to get a clear idea on what actually led the 35-year-old woman to throttle her own two-month-old girl child to death and then dump her into a manhole in front of her own apartment at CIT Road in Beliaghata.



The woman, identified as Sandhya Malo, was arrested on charges of murder on Sunday night.

The sleuths after interrogating the accused woman have learnt that she was facing difficulty in breastfeeding the child and was of the impression that she would be unable to take proper care of her.

Even on Sunday afternoon, the woman had offered breast milk to her a few minutes before she killed her. The child kept on nagging and crying and as a result, the woman often got irritated.

The police have learnt that the woman was in contact with her former boyfriend who is presently in Haryana. They had been dating around fifteen years back and even now phone calls were exchanged and there was contact on social media too.

However, the police have found no connection between the relationship and murder. Forensic experts visited the residence site of the crime on Tuesday afternoon and collected samples.

"We had examined the room and the place where

the child was probably murdered, as well as the dumping zone in and around the manhole," a member of the state Forensic Science Laboratory said.

The sleuths are questioning the members of the Malo family for more insights into the case.