Beliaghata infant murder: Cops still clueless on motive

Kolkata: In connection with the murder of an infant in Beliaghata, police are still not sure about the motive of the accused woman identified as Sandhya Malo.



According to sources, Sandhya had claimed that she was facing hard times to look after her two months old child and thus decided to kill the baby. Following her statement investigating officials suspect that she might have been going through psychiatric disorder which is called postnatal depression. However, police are not taking it easy and decided to take help from a psychiatrist.

Also, investigating officials are observing extreme caution as Sandhya may try to evade legal consequences by using psychiatric disorder as a shield. Police also came to know that she had a relationship with one youth in Haryana. The police is now trying to find out whether he had any involvement in the planning of the murder.

On Sunday she had initially claimed that her child was abducted from her 2nd floor flat located on CIT Road in Beliaghata by an unknown male. The woman had injuries on her forehead and had claimed that the miscreant had banged her head against a wall, after which she fell unconscious. When her father-in-law Hemant Malo entered the flat at around 1.30 pm, he found her lying unconscious in front of the refrigerator and alerted others.

However, during the course of investigation police scanned the CCTV footages of the apartment and found no unnatural entry into the flat. Police then started questioning the woman and found several inconsistencies in her statement. After thorough grilling, the woman admitted that she had killed her own child. Later police recovered the child's body from a manhole and also seized a packet of tape from the drawing-room of the apartment.