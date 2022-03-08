Beliaghata ID Hosp to introduce mobile message reminder system for vaccinations

KOLKATA: In a unique move, the Beliaghata ID Hospital is set to introduce a mobile message reminder system from March 10 to ensure that people do not forget to take doses of various vaccines after receiving the first jab.



Under the new service, the hospital will send messages to those who have already received the first dose of any vaccine starting from Rabies.

The new system will ensure that nobody misses their vaccination.

The hospital administers a number of vaccines on the patients on a regular basis, which includes vaccine doses against rabies, pneumonia, swine flu etc.

According to sources in the hospital, there had been many instances in which people have forgotten to receive the second dose within the due date as a result it often affected the procedure of vaccination.

The mobile reminder system will be applied in case of other vaccinations as well, including pneumonia, swine flu.

Those, who have already received the first dose of any vaccine, will get a reminder on their mobile phone from the hospital prior to the due date.

The rabies vaccine is a vaccine used to prevent rabies.

It is an active immunising agent used to prevent infection caused by the rabies virus.

The vaccine helps the body to produce antibodies against the rabies virus.

There are two types of rabies vaccines available in the market, which can be used to prevent rabies before or after the exposure to the rabies virus.

It is commonly caused by a dog bite or a bat bite.

The first dose of the six-dose course should be administered as soon as possible after exposure.

After the first dose, the people will have to take the remaining doses on 3rd day, 7th day, 14th day, 28th day and 90th day.

Through this system, the hospital will also give reminders to those, who have received other vaccines and whose second doses are due.