Beliaghata ID Hosp gets 25 more ICU beds

kolkata: Minister of state for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya virtually inaugurated 25 ICU beds in IB-3 ward at the Beliaghata ID Hospital on Tuesday.



These 25 ICU beds will add on to the existing set up of infrastructure of the hospital and they will benefit patients not just during pandemic but also in the post Covid situation.

These ICU beds have been sponsored by Capgemini as part of its commitment of Rs 50 crore to augment medical infrastructure across India.