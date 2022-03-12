Beliaghata ID Hosp becomes free from Covid patients

kolkata: Beliaghata ID Hospital which was demarcated as the state's nodal hospital for Covid after infected cases were first reported in March 2020, has now become free from Covid patients nearly after two years.



Incidentally, the Beliaghata ID was the first hospital to start Covid treatment. This is the first the hospital has recorded zero Covid patient since the pandemic broke out. The last three patients in its Covid ward were discharged on Wednesday. State's first confirmed case was reported on March 17, 2020, when a teenage boy tested positive soon after his arrival from London.

"There was a huge rush of Covid patients in the hospital especially during the surges. This is the first time we have had no patient in our Covid facility in the past two years," said a senior official from the Beliaghata ID Hospital.

Beliaghata ID Hospital was also announced the nodal hospital to handle Omicron infected patients.

All the 300 beds in the hospital will still function as Covid beds till the state health department issues any order in this regard, sources in the hospital said.