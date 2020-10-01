Being smart: Now, real-time updates of Metro on official app

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway passengers will get real-time updates on Metro Railway official app.



"We have started a facility for sending notification regarding Metro service updates through "Metro Railway official" app. The app also facilitates online recharge & generation of e-Pass," said Manoj Joshi, general manager of Kolkata Metro

Railway.

The "Metro Railway official" app has been developed to facilitate online recharge of Smart Cards and provide useful information regarding Metro services, fare

structure and other useful information to the users. This mobile app is available in the home page of Kolkata Metro official website i.e. www.mtp.indianrailways.gov.in and Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway has decided to attach more coaches in a few special trains. One additional Air-conditioned 3-Tier coach will be attached with 02385/02386 Howrah-Jodhpur-Howrah and 02387/02388 Howrah-Bikaner-Howrah special trains on temporary basis till further notice.

"The additional AC 3-Tier coach will be attached with 02387 Howrah-Bikaner special leaving Howrah from October 1, 2020 and 02388 Bikaner-Howrah special leaving Bikaner from October 03, 2020," said an official. He said that one additional AC 3-tier coach will also be attached with 02385 Howrah-Jodhpur special leaving Howrah from October 03, 2020 and 02386 Jodhpur-Howrah special leaving Jodhpur from October 5, 2020 till further advice.