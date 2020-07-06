Being refused several times, jilted lover kills 19-year-old college student

Kolkata: In a tragic incident a 19-year-old college student was killed by her jilted lover while she was sleeping with her mother and a relative at Salua village of Daulatabad in Murshidabad on Saturday night.



According to locals, Murshida Khatun (19) had refused a proposal from a youth identified as Wasim Reja.

Despite her refusing him, Reja used to pressurise her to accept his proposal. But Khatun kept on refusing him.

Being refused multiple times, Reja became angry on Khatun.

On Saturday night Khatun along with her mother and cousin went to sleep after having dinner. All of sudden Khatun's mother and cousin woke up to the scream of the victim and saw she was bleeding from her throat and someone escaping from the room.

Hearing Khatun's screaming some of her neighbours also came to see what had happened. They rushed her to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Khatun's family members suspected that Reza murdered her as he used to force her to accept his proposal. After Khatun's mother lodged a complaint against Reza, police picked him up. Though Reza was trying to deny the allegation but he confessed to his crime during interrogation by the police.