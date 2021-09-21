Beheaded body sans organs fished out of River Hooghly

kolkata: Tension prevailed near Baje Kadamtala ghat in the city after a decomposed beheaded body of a man was found floating in river Hooghly on Monday morning.



According to police, on Monday around 11:15 am, West Port police station was informed by the cops of River Traffic Police about a beheaded body floating in the water near Botanical Garden 1 ghat.

Immediately, a police team reached the Baje kadamtala ghat where the body was fished out with the help of River Traffic Police.

Later, it was found that the abdomen of the body was cut open and there were no internal organs.

Though police initially registered an unnatural death case, cops doubt that the man had been murdered and the organs were taken out.

The miscreants had cut off the head in order to keep the body unidentified. Police have circulated an all concerned message to all police stations of the state with details of the body. The body has been sent for autopsy examination.

Cops suspect that an organ smuggling racket might be involved in the incident.

Police are waiting for the replies from other police stations adjacent to West Port and Howrah City Police about any person missing since the past few days.

Meanwhile, further probe into the incident is underway.