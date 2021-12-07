Behaviour with women passengers: Cops to train drivers

kolkata: Kolkata Police has come up with an idea to make aware the drivers of train, auto, taxi and app cab about how to behave and respect women during their journey.



The awareness-cum-training session will be inaugurated by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra, at the Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday morning.

South East traffic guard will be the first to conduct the training session.According to sources, a few months ago Kolkata Police had sent a proposal to the state government about a training programme for the drivers of passenger carriers on how to behave and talk to women passengers.

Recently, the state government received money from the Centre's Nirbhaya fund, which was created for the programmes and schemes for women security.It has been decided that the all the traffic guards of Kolkata Police will arrange the training session.

Each traffic guard will arrange 10 such training sessions with 50 drivers in one class. Not only traffic police personnel, but also experts will impart the training as guest lecturer. After the successful competition of the training all the drivers will be given a certificate and a sticker will be pasted on the vehicle windscreen so that police can identify the driver as well as women passengers can feel safe.

This training programme will continue for the next few months.It may be mentioned that the Kolkata Police had taken an initiative styled as 'Respect Women' and sensitised the drivers about how to behave with women passengers.