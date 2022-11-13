Behala youth's body found in Bagnan

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds over the death of a youth from Behala who was missing since Friday.



The youth identified as Subhadeep Roy (26) of 5, Satyen Roy Branch Road in Behala was found dead in Bagnan on Sunday afternoon.

Roy on Friday morning around 6:30 am left for the office which is located near the Exide Crossing. When he did not return home on Friday night, his family members called his colleagues. Surprisingly they came to know that Subhadeep did not attend office on Friday.

On Saturday Subhadeep's mother Namita Roy lodged a missing diary at the Behala police station. As per protocol, the details of Subhadeep were updated in the missing persons' portal and messages were sent to all the police stations across the state.

On Sunday afternoon, Behala police station received an email from Bagnan police station in Howrah where it was mentioned that Subhadeep's body was found in Bagnan area on Sunday morning. However, no injury marks were found on the body. An unnatural death cae has been registered and a probe is on.