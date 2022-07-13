Behala: Ten, including students, injured as bus rams into vehicles

kolkata: Around 10 people, including a few students, suffered injuries after a private bus lost control and collided with an auto and a pool car on Tuesday morning in Behala area.

Around 8:50 am, a private bus of route number 12C/1 was moving along the Biren Roy road, near Natunpara area, suddenly the driver lost control and collided head on with a pool car carrying students which was coming from the opposite direction. After that the bus hit an auto and a wall following which the bus came to a halt. Driver of the bus fled.

Local people started rescuing the passengers of the bus and students of the pool car. However, the students suffered minor injuries while the pool car driver and the attendant suffered greater injuries. Three passengers of the bus also suffered injuries. The injured people were rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where they are being treated. Police have seized the bus and initiated a case against the offending driver. Local people and the passengers of the bus alleged that the bus was being driven dangerously and at a high speed. They suspect that the driver was drunk. However, police are yet to nab the offending bus driver.