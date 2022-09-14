Behala: Man arrested for raping minor

KOLKATA: A man was arrested on Monday night by the cops of Behala police station for allegedly raping a minor girl due to which she became pregnant and gave birth to a baby.



According to sources, around a week ago the 14-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital.

As the mother of the baby is a minor the hospital authority asked her family members to approach the police.

But the family members of the girl were unwilling to lodge a complaint against any people.

Meanwhile, the girl's family members got in touch with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) requesting to take care of the baby.

As soon as the matter came to light, CWC, Kolkata informed the Behala police station about the matter.

From the parents of the girl, CWC has come to know that she was raped by a man identified as Gobinda around nine months ago.

Due to the incident the girl became pregnant but her family members did not lodge any complaint out of fear and shame. After getting the letter from the CWC, police on Monday registered a complaint and arrested the culprit.

He was produced at the Alipore court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for 10 days.