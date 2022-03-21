Behala inferno: At least 15 shops gutted, 5 fire tenders pressed into action

Kolkata: At least 15 shops were gutted after a major fire had broken out at a roadside tea stall in Behala early on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.



The incident took place around 4:05 am, near Barisha High School on Diamond Harbour Road. Some local people saw the flames and informed the police.

Subsequently the fire brigade was also informed. Later five fire tenders were pressed into action.

Around 5:30 am, the fire was controlled. The cooling process was carried out for another more hour. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.