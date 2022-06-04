Behala: Indoor stadium inaugurated
kolkata: Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated the multi-purpose Indoor Stadium at Behala on Friday.
It is an air-conditioned indoor stadium and has a seating capacity of 1100 in a two-tier gallery. The complex is housed in a structure measuring about 22 metre height and has a semi-circular dome roof measuring about 60 metre x 45 metre.
It is equipped with a power backup arrangement and basement parking, along with service lifts and cafeteria. In the stadium, national and international indoor sports events such as basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, handball, badminton, table tennis, weight lifting, powerlifting, chess and bridge can be organised. It also has two large electronics displays for 360° viewership, fire and smoke detection. There will be an exclusive office room, conference hall, VIP lounge and media room.
