Behala incident: TMC expels youth leader Baban

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expelled the Behala Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) leader Baban Banerjee who was allegedly involved in the clash over charak mela on Tuesday night.



It is alleged that Baban was the mastermind of the attack over control of the charak fair. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee called Ratna Chattopadhyay, MLA of Behala East and sought information about the incident.

Sources informed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also instructed police to deal with such people strictly.

On Thursday, family members of Baban along with a group of people went to Chattaopadhyay's house to talk with her about the issue.

But the MLA was seen asking Baban's family members to direct him to surrender before the cops.

Chattopadhyay was also seen saying that she went to the area on Wednesday and came to know about the malpractices of Baban.

It may be mentioned that the Trinamool Congress supremo had several times warned those trying to create trouble using the party's banner.