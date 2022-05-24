Behala: Friend arrested for youth's death

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth, who had fallen from the roof of a two storied house in Behala.

The youth had fallen on Sunday night and succumbed to his injuries on Monday night. Police have arrested a friend of the victim in connection with the case.

According to sources, the deceased youth, identified as Kushal Chakraborty (28), was having liquor on the roof of his friend Debanjan Sen alias Bitan's house located at Senhati Colony of Behala. Around 11 am on Sunday, Chakraborty fell from the roof and suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where he was admitted. He was later shifted to NRS Hospital, where Kushal succumbed to his injuries. Later, his younger brother lodged a complaint at the Behala police station against Sen. Cops came to know that an altercation had broken out between Kushal and Sen which resulted in a scuffle. During the scuffle, Kushal

fell down.