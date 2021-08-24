Behala: Bullets fired at TMC leader's house

kolkata: Tension spread in Banomali Ghosal Lane area in Behala on Sunday night after a few miscreants fired a few rounds aiming at the house of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader.



The incident took place around 12:35 am on Sunday night. However, the bullets hit the wall of a room and the window pane.

According to sources, Rupak Ganguly, TMC leader of ward 121, was asleep along with his other family members on Sunday night.

Around 12:35 am, he woke up to the sound of gunshot and found the window pane broken.

Another bullet hit the wall of his room. When went to the window, he saw a few miscreants calling him using abusive language.

Hearing the sound of gunshot when local people came out of their homes, miscreants fled from the spot riding motorcycles.

Ganguly immediately informed the Behala police station. Later, he lodged a complaint naming three people identified as Bhaskar Sen and Bubai Chakraborty alias Ayan along with a few others.

He claimed that the miscreants had fired at least four rounds aiming at his house. Sources informed that police had found bullet shells from the spot.

A probe has been initiated to nab the miscreants.