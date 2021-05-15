B.Ed varsity asks staff to reside on campus & work

KOLKATA: The West Bengal University Of Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration, popularly known as B.Ed university, has set a precedent amid the Corona pandemic by introducing 'work from university' for its non-teaching staff.



The varsity has made arrangements for their lodging on the varsity campus not only to speed up the ongoing registration process of students, who have sought admission, but also to reduce the risk of its staff from getting infected with Coronavirus.

Every year, more than 40,000 students register themselves with more than 440 odd colleges across the state affiliated to the B.Ed university.

"A number of officials in the university have to travel a long distance to reach the university. With the local train services being suspended, it has become impossible for them to commute on a daily basis. However, the work pressure is huge with the registration process going on. Hence, we have made arrangements of lodging and fooding for the staff in the university hostel so that they can work staying on the Ballygunge campus itself," Soma Bandyopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of the university said.

The male staff members are staying in the boy's hostel while the female staff in the girl's hostel. Sanitisation is being done on a regular basis for their safety.

"A number of university staff had tested Covid positive in the recent past and they believe that travelling in public transport has increased the risk of getting infected with the virus," a senior university official said.

The official reiterated that students, however, did not need to come physically to the university during registration as the process was being conducted online.

As per plans, work from university will be executed on a rotation basis. About 20 staff members will stay on the campus for a week and work. The next week, another set of 20 members will come and work from the university.

The university is also making arrangements for vaccination of all its officials and staff on an urgent basis.